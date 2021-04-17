Morgan Stanley Acquires 10,916,106 Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 68,136.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,932,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,916,106 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.34% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $18,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,538 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 41,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 23,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.60 to $2.20 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.03.

CCO opened at $2.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $945.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $2.28.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $541.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.64 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

