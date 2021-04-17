Morgan Stanley Acquires 89,207 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,391,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,207 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $18,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 143,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 166,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $542,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II alerts:

Shares of MUE stock opened at $13.48 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $13.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average of $13.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0505 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.