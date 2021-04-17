Morgan Stanley Buys 21,691 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 74.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,691 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $18,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $381.57 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.58 and a 1 year high of $406.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $353.18 and its 200 day moving average is $344.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $233.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.78 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 94.86%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.01, for a total value of $761,862.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,539 shares in the company, valued at $46,664,158.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.89, for a total transaction of $1,525,865.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 341,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,505,633.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,768 shares of company stock worth $89,194,180 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.