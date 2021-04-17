Morgan Stanley Has $18.44 Million Stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 245.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 579,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412,076 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $18,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KLIC. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth $224,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $4,995,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 174.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 16,512 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $385,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Gregory F. Milzcik purchased 2,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.31 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,162.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $1,668,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,634,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,868. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KLIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

Shares of KLIC opened at $53.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.12 and a 200-day moving average of $37.03. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 64.01 and a beta of 1.18. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $56.67.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $267.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.