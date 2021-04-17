Morgan Stanley Has $19.31 Million Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 407.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,084,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 871,119 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.52% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $19,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DOC opened at $18.43 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $20.13. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.86.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 3.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 92.93%.

DOC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.70.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

