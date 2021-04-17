Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) to announce $40,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Motus GI’s earnings. Motus GI reported sales of $30,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year sales of $600,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $570,000.00 to $630,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.38 million, with estimates ranging from $3.36 million to $3.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Motus GI.

Get Motus GI alerts:

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 12,916.77% and a negative return on equity of 151.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.17.

NASDAQ MOTS opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.79. Motus GI has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $2.74.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $814,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Larry N. Feinberg sold 59,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $112,318.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 934,763 shares of company stock worth $1,512,485. Corporate insiders own 18.14% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Motus GI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) by 4,369.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 504,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493,588 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.57% of Motus GI worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

Read More: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motus GI (MOTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.