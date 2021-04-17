Naka Bodhi Token 1-Day Volume Tops $183,669.00 (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. Naka Bodhi Token has a market capitalization of $3.02 million and approximately $183,669.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0431 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.30 or 0.00076941 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $182.64 or 0.00297061 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.93 or 0.00765975 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00024902 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,572.88 or 1.00149109 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $523.54 or 0.00851546 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official website is www.nakachain.org . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naka Bodhi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Naka Bodhi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

