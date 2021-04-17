National Bank Financial Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF)

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Metro from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Metro from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Metro from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Metro from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Metro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

Get Metro alerts:

MTRAF opened at $46.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.60. Metro has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $50.27.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.