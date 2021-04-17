National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $53.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $37.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Monday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of National Retail Properties from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.57.

NYSE NNN traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,319,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,192. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.04. National Retail Properties has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

In other National Retail Properties news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $281,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,211.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $1,521,733.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 547,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,290,785.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,907 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,339 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,955,000 after buying an additional 61,130 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 208.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 14,665 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 301,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,409,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 364,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,587,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

