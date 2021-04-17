NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

NatWest Group (LON:NWG)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NWG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 181 ($2.36).

NWG opened at GBX 199.55 ($2.61) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 191.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 160.14. The firm has a market cap of £22.70 billion and a PE ratio of -32.19. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 201 ($2.63).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

