Navcoin (NAV) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.55 Million

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. In the last week, Navcoin has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $52.31 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00001204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00005717 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00003833 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000325 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00016838 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,450,906 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

