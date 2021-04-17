Navcoin Price Reaches $0.76 on Top Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 16th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00001225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $54.55 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004302 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000325 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00016845 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,456,407 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

