Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Redburn Partners lowered Neste Oyj from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Neste Oyj from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Neste Oyj from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Neste Oyj has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTOIY opened at $29.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.15. Neste Oyj has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $39.42.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.8164 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

