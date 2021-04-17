Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Upgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of NCMGY traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.38. The company had a trading volume of 84,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,632. Newcrest Mining has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $27.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About Newcrest Mining

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; and Lihir, Papua New Guinea.

