NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NexGen Energy Ltd. focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. The company owns a portfolio of uranium exploration assets primarily in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. NexGen Energy Ltd. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NXE. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from $6.75 to $6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.95.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NXE opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.44, a current ratio of 12.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. NexGen Energy has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $4.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.11 and a beta of 2.15.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts expect that NexGen Energy will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXE. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,120,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in NexGen Energy by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 164,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 64,251 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

