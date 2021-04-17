Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC) develops and markets proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services either directly or via a network of joint ventures and independent distributors in over fifty countries. NTIC’s primary business is corrosion prevention. NTIC has been selling its proprietary ZERUST and EXCOR rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to the automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military and retail consumer markets. The company’s technical service consultants work directly with the end users of NTIC’s products to analyze their specific needs and develop systems to meet their technical requirements. In addition, NTIC launched a new product line of compounds and finished products based on a portfolio of proprietary bio-plastic technologies under the Natur- Tec brand. NTIC also is in various stages of development with respect to several other emerging businesses. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Northern Technologies International from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of Northern Technologies International stock opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $133.75 million, a PE ratio of -97.93 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average of $12.03. Northern Technologies International has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $17.35.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Northern Technologies International had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Northern Technologies International will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTIC. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Northern Technologies International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northern Technologies International in the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Northern Technologies International by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in Northern Technologies International by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 44,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 22,211 shares during the period. 35.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

