Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 234.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.08.

NYSE NOC traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $346.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,867,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,686. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.88. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $357.12. The stock has a market cap of $55.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.61 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

In other news, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 4,389 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,797.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,302. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $1,664,045.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,286 shares of company stock worth $4,294,598. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

