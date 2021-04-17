Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $61.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.23% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Natural Holding Company builds and maintains natural gas distribution systems, as well as invests in natural gas pipeline projects through its subsidiaries. It serves residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily in the United States, Canada and Service Territory. Northwest Natural Holding Company, formerly known as NW Natural Gas Company, is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

NWN has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Natural has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.20.

NWN stock opened at $55.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Northwest Natural has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $67.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $260.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Northwest Natural news, VP Shawn M. Filippi sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $28,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,636.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kimberly A. Heiting sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $72,495.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,506.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,631 shares of company stock valued at $183,081 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northwest Natural (NWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.