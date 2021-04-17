Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 9.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS opened at $87.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $199.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $77.04 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $3.3784 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVS. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

