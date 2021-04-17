Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 15,682 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,682 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $7,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBCF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF opened at $36.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.74. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.34. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $83.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.14 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 8.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.