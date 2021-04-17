Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 520,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,529 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $7,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

ABR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arbor Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $16.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.39, a current ratio of 18.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $17.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.88.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.46. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 28.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.06%.

In related news, Director William C. Green purchased 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $59,594.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,792.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

