Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $7.56 Million Stock Position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 270,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meritor were worth $7,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Meritor by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,582,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $155,813,000 after purchasing an additional 116,730 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Meritor by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 188,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 97,343 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Meritor by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 694,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,384,000 after purchasing an additional 23,289 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Meritor by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Meritor by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,120 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ivor J. Evans sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $3,224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $6,354,308.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of MTOR opened at $28.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day moving average of $27.96. Meritor, Inc. has a one year low of $14.07 and a one year high of $33.56. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $889.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.00 million. Meritor had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 19.93%. Meritor’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Meritor, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

