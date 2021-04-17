Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $7.88 Million Holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59,896 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Harsco worth $7,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,007,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,896,000 after acquiring an additional 649,536 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,964,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,322,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,151,000 after acquiring an additional 25,920 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 521,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,382,000 after acquiring an additional 80,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 317,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after acquiring an additional 76,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

In related news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $257,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HSC opened at $18.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.63, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.08. Harsco Co. has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $22.18.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $508.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.59 million. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

