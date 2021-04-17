Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $8.21 Million Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,898 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Ultra Clean worth $8,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

UCTT stock opened at $54.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.90.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $369.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.40 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.22%. Equities analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 7,446 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $458,077.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,540.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ultra Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

