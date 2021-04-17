Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $8.22 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,337 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $8,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 263.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,862,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 96,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after buying an additional 9,978 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 151,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after buying an additional 72,779 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $75.08 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $75.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.89.

