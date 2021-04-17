Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $8 Million Stock Holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,114,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,728 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.02% of NOW worth $7,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NOW by 14,729.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,959,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,551 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in NOW by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,590,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,131 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NOW by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,897,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,325,000 after acquiring an additional 936,994 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new position in NOW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,383,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in NOW by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 425,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 299,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

DNOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of NOW in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of NOW in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

DNOW opened at $9.68 on Friday. NOW Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average is $7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.14.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.60 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. As a group, analysts predict that NOW Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

