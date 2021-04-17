Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,682 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $7,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBCF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,169,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,236,000 after acquiring an additional 415,206 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,390,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,964,000 after acquiring an additional 380,817 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,914,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,085,000 after acquiring an additional 306,665 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 437,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,883,000 after acquiring an additional 281,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 614,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,107,000 after purchasing an additional 138,767 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SBCF. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $36.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $40.93.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $83.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.14 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 8.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

