Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.46% of The Cheesecake Factory worth $7,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAKE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 20,815 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 579,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,062,000 after purchasing an additional 163,059 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at about $664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CAKE. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.88.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $57.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.42, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.00. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $63.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $554.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $233,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,787.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.