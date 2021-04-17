Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 4,919 Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,919 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $7,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Patricio Cuesta bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.79 per share, for a total transaction of $83,370.00. Also, CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez bought 20,000 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.95 per share, for a total transaction of $499,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,116,023.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 47,487 shares of company stock worth $1,179,318. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TUP. TheStreet raised Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tupperware Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

NYSE TUP opened at $27.98 on Friday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $38.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.44 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.08.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.57). Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $489.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Tupperware Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

