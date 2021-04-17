Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 141.2% from the March 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,524. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.37. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $12.00.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%.
About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.
