NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Downgraded to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NUVSF. Scotiabank upped their price target on NuVista Energy from $1.50 to $2.20 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from $1.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.69.

Shares of OTCMKTS NUVSF traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.82. 7,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,759. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.05. NuVista Energy has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $2.17.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

