Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $20.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.42. Oportun Financial has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $22.90.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.60 million. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oportun Financial news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,500 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $49,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,895.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPRT. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 256.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 10.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

