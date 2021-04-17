Opsens (TSE:OPS) Receives Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Opsens (TSE:OPS) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$2.75 target price on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Opsens to C$2.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday.

TSE:OPS opened at C$1.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$192.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -905.00. Opsens has a 52 week low of C$0.56 and a 52 week high of C$2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.37, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Opsens (TSE:OPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Opsens will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

