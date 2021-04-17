Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) PT Raised to $110.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.96% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.61.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $120.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.23. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $55.33 and a 52-week high of $123.49.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $815,171.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,250.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $286,466.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at $15,618,271.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,649 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 24,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

