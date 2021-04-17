Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.50.

OUTKY stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Outokumpu Oyj has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $3.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Outokumpu Oyj had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that Outokumpu Oyj will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

