Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $767.35 Million

Brokerages expect Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to report sales of $767.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Pentair’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $778.50 million and the lowest is $731.60 million. Pentair reported sales of $710.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year sales of $3.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PNR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $63.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18. Pentair has a 52-week low of $29.14 and a 52-week high of $63.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

