Peoples Financial Services CORP. Purchases New Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSLV. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 154,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 69,712 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 119,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 54,675 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 141,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $9.31. 5,121,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,329,025. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average is $8.98. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $11.08.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.