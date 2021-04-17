Peoples Financial Services CORP. Reduces Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. decreased its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 61,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at $282,000. Monument Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at $2,515,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 14.2% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 33,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.23. 1,516,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,198. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.56 and a 12-month high of $111.27. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.77.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on EXPD. Cowen increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

