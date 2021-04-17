Peoples Financial Services CORP. Trims Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lessened its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XYL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,289,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,597,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,987,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,134,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,455,000 after acquiring an additional 363,992 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,149,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

XYL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.18.

In other news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $639,945.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,353,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total transaction of $584,446.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,952 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,340 shares of company stock valued at $2,547,753. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XYL stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,786. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.44 and its 200-day moving average is $98.26. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.63 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.