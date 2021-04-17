Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) PT Set at €140.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) has been given a €140.00 ($164.71) target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PFV. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €137.00 ($161.18) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €138.00 ($162.35).

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology stock opened at €174.20 ($204.94) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €158.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €165.04. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.56. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 52-week low of €142.40 ($167.53) and a 52-week high of €192.80 ($226.82).

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company provides helium leak detectors. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

