Phoenixcoin (PXC) Market Cap Hits $1.65 Million

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 16th. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0201 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $401.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,897.04 or 1.00165234 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00041292 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00012413 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $330.44 or 0.00543525 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $592.86 or 0.00975153 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $213.09 or 0.00350502 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.91 or 0.00141303 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00005717 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00003833 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 82,457,350 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

