PHX Minerals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PHX)

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 3,120 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,281% compared to the typical daily volume of 226 call options.

PHX Minerals stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PHX Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $5.43. The company has a market cap of $47.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 78.94% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. Research analysts forecast that PHX Minerals will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 15,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $47,099.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 71,604 shares of company stock worth $214,479. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHX. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PHX Minerals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 11,297 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in PHX Minerals by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in PHX Minerals by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 29,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

