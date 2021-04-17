Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (NASDAQ:PTOCU) Quiet Period Will Expire on April 20th

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (NASDAQ:PTOCU) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, April 20th. Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. Unit had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 11th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. Unit’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of PTOCU opened at $9.99 on Friday. Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.01.

About Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. Unit

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

