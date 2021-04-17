PJSC Tatneft (OTCMKTS:OAOFY) Trading Up 0%

Shares of PJSC Tatneft (OTCMKTS:OAOFY) were up 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.86 and last traded at $45.86. Approximately 112 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.85.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.99.

About PJSC Tatneft (OTCMKTS:OAOFY)

PJSC Tatneft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, development, and production of crude oil primarily in Russia. The company operates in four segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, Petrochemical Products, and Banking. It holds interests in oil and gas fields located principally on the territory of Tatarstan in Russia.

