PolkaFoundry (PKF) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.04 Million

PolkaFoundry (CURRENCY:PKF) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 16th. One PolkaFoundry coin can currently be purchased for $1.46 or 0.00002404 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PolkaFoundry has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. PolkaFoundry has a market capitalization of $15.87 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00066277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00024870 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $434.24 or 0.00714246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00087468 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00033164 BTC.

About PolkaFoundry

PolkaFoundry is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,857,084 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

PolkaFoundry Coin Trading

