POPCHAIN Reaches Market Cap of $983,426.51 (PCH)

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. Over the last week, POPCHAIN has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. POPCHAIN has a market capitalization of $983,426.51 and $185.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POPCHAIN coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00015291 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00042287 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 59.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000244 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 48.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000015 BTC.

POPCHAIN Profile

POPCHAIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 coins. POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . POPCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/popchain . The official website for POPCHAIN is www.popchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “POPCHAIN is a blockchain-based content distribution platform for copyright protection and content sharing through streams. In the POPCHAIN ecosystem, there are two types of platforms: The POPCHAIN's platform that removes the middlemen in the distribution process recording all the used channels and links a copyright holder to the consumer. And POPBOX that allows POPCHAIN to save idle storage & bandwidth, increasing the performance of POPCHAIN and rewarding its users with PCH. PCH is the issued token by POPCHAIN. It's an Ethereum-based token (ERC-20) used as a payment method and used in different applications in the platform to ease POPCHAIN's network. “

POPCHAIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POPCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POPCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

