Population Health Investment (NASDAQ:PHIC) Trading Down 1.4%

Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) dropped 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.96. Approximately 115,048 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 86,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Population Health Investment Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHIC)

Population Health Investment Co, Inc engages primarily in the business of blank checks. The company is based in New York, New York.

