Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Poshmark Inc. is a social marketplace for new and secondhand style for women, men, kids, home and more. Poshmark Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

Get Poshmark alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Poshmark from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Poshmark from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.38.

Shares of POSH stock opened at $40.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.27. Poshmark has a 12-month low of $36.59 and a 12-month high of $104.98.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The clothing resale marketplace reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.15 million. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Poshmark news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 11,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $492,688.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,653 shares in the company, valued at $492,688.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 21,588 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $912,740.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,588 shares in the company, valued at $912,740.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,755 shares of company stock valued at $2,145,921.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc owns and operates a social marketplace to buy and sell lifestyle products in the United States and Canada. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, and beauty products, as well as accessories. As of September 30, 2020, it had 31.7 million active users, 6.2 million active buyers, and 4.5 million active sellers.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Poshmark (POSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.