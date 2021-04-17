PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Releases Earnings Results

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share.

NYSE:PPG opened at $153.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $156.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PPG. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.61.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

