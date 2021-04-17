PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.15-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.04. The company issued revenue guidance of above $4.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.07 billion.PPG Industries also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.15-2.20 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of PPG Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.61.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $153.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.67. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $156.57.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

